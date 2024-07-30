Japan Lawmaker Suzuki Defends Trip to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki said Monday that his visit to Russia meets Japan's national interests, defending the trip as Tokyo advises Japanese nationals against traveling to Russia.

Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, made the comments while speaking to reporters in Moscow after a meeting with a senior official at the Russian Fisheries Department.

He said he has asked the Russian side to lift its ban on imports of Japanese fishery products imposed over Japan's discharge into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Suzuki backed Moscow's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Suzuki plans to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, former Russian ambassador to Japan, on Tuesday.

