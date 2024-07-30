Horigome Gives All in Final Attempt to Clinch Dramatic Paris Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yuto Horigome defended his Olympic title in the men's skateboarding street event in dramatic fashion on Monday at the Paris Summer Games.

On his fifth and final turn in the trick part of the street event final round, the 25-year-old skateboarding star successfully landed a nollie 270 bluntslide, a technique he did not make on the day, including in the practice session, to win a gold medal with a total of 281.14 points, only 0.1 point ahead of second-place finisher U.S. icon Jagger Eaton.

Horigome's fifth trick attempt earned a phenomenal 97.08 points. "I only thought of doing it well," he said.

"(I thought that) like it or not, this was my last turn (in the Paris Games street event)," Horigome also said. "I knew I couldn't win unless I performed a trick by pushing myself to my absolute limit."

"It was like hell," Horigome said of the three years after he became the first-ever male champion in the Olympic skateboarding street competition in the previous Tokyo Summer Games in 2021, when skateboarding made its Olympic debut.

