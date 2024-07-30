Japan Secures 2 Gold, 3 Bronze Medals on 4th Day of Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan claimed two gold and three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics on Monday, the fourth day of the massive sporting event.

Japan took back the Olympic crown for the men's gymnastics team event, with the Japan squad, comprising reigning world and Olympic all-round champion Daiki Hashimoto as well as Kazuma Kaya, Wataru Tanigawa, Shinnosuke Oka and Takaaki Sugino, securing gold.

Yuto Horigome successfully clinched back-to-back Olympic titles in the men's street skateboarding, after Japan took two of the three available podium spots in the women's street skateboarding competition just a day before.

History was made when Japan clinched bronze in the equestrian team event, marking the first medal for the Asian nation in an Olympic equestrian event in 92 years.

In judo, Soichi Hashimoto claimed bronze for the men's 73-kilogram category, becoming the oldest Japanese judoka to secure an Olympic medal, at the age of 32.

