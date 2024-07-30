Harley-Davidson's Japan Unit Raided over Sales Quotas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission raided Harley-Davidson Inc.'s Japan unit in Tokyo on Tuesday for allegedly imposing excessive sales quotas on its dealers, in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Harley-Davidson Japan K.K. is alleged to have unilaterally set sales quotas that were difficult to achieve and forced dealers to accept them since around 2020-2021, informed sources said.

The company is also suspected of having dealers buy Harley-Davidson models that they did not want, according to the sources.

The antitrust watchdog believes that the company's practices could constitute abuse of a superior position, which is banned by the law.

The Japanese unit of the major U.S. motorcycle maker allegedly suggested that it would not renew dealership contracts if sales quotas were not achieved. To meet the quotas, dealers and their employees are believed to have purchased and registered Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]