Toyota Group Leads Jan.-June Global Sales for 5th Straight Year

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Toyota Motor Corp. group led global vehicle sales in January-June for the fifth consecutive year, data released by the Japanese automaker showed Tuesday.

For the first half of 2024, the group, including Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., posted global sales of 5.16 million units, down 4.7 pct from a year earlier but still eclipsing 4.34 million units sold by Germany’s Volkswagen AG.

Although the Toyota group was hit by Daihatsu’s vehicle testing scandal, it retained the top spot as Volkswagen’s sales also fell, albeit slightly.

The Toyota group’s sales were boosted by the popularity of hybrid vehicles in the North American market.

The parent company’s sales alone declined 0.9 pct to 4.89 million units, affected by a delay in production of vehicle models supplied by Daihatsu.

