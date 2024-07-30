Japan Household Electricity Bills to Go Down in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s 10 major electricity suppliers said Tuesday that monthly bills for standard households will go down by 899 yen to 1,063 yen in August thanks to the resumption of government subsidies.

For customers of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., monthly fees at a standard household are projected to fall by 1,055 yen from July to 7,818 yen.

The government will resume the subsidies, which ended in May, as part of efforts to help cushion the impact of soaring prices. It plans to provide 4 yen per kilowatt-hour of electricity used in August and September and 2.5 yen in October.

Monthly bills are estimated to drop by 1,063 yen to 7,550 yen for customers of Chubu Electric Power Co., by 1,040 yen to 6,624 yen for those of Kansai Electric Power Co. and by 899 yen to 8,624 yen for those of Hokkaido Electric Power Co.

Also on Tuesday, the country’s four major city gas suppliers said that monthly bills are estimated to fall by 423 yen to 552 yen in August.

