Toyota Group Leads Jan.-June Global Sales for 5th Year

Nagoya, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The Toyota Motor Corp. group led global vehicle sales in January-June for the fifth consecutive year, data released by the Japanese automaker showed Tuesday.

For the first half of 2024, the group, which includes Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., posted global sales of 5.16 million units, down 4.7 pct from a year earlier but still eclipsing the 4.34 million units sold by Germany's Volkswagen AG.

Despite being hit by Daihatsu's vehicle testing scandal, the Toyota group retained the top spot as Volkswagen's sales also fell, albeit slightly.

The parent company's sales alone declined 0.9 pct to 4.89 million units, affected by a delay in production of vehicle models supplied by Daihatsu and sluggish sales in China.

Toyota fared well in the North American market, where its sales of hybrid vehicles hit a record 470,000 units. But its domestic sales plunged 22.3 pct to 680,000 units.

