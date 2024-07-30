Tokyo Disney Operator Posts Record April-June Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks, said Tuesday that its April-June group sales grew 5.6 pct from a year before to 148.4 billion yen, a record high for the quarter.

The result reflected the popularity of the theme parks among foreign visitors to Japan and the June 6 opening of Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs area, which features attractions based on Disney movies “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan.”

Oriental Land estimates that the new area will boost its annual sales by about 75 billion yen.

Meanwhile, the company’s April-June operating profit fell 13.8 pct to 33.3 billion yen and its net profit declined by 10.9 pct to 24.4 billion yen, weighed down by costs related to the opening of the new area, as well as higher labor costs.

