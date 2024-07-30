Scandal-Hit Lawmaker Hirose Leaves LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Megumi Hirose left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday after public prosecutors raided her offices for alleged fraud.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Tuesday raided locations related to Hirose, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, on suspicion of defrauding the government of the salary of a state-paid secretary who did not work.

"This development is very regrettable," LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement after the party accepted a letter of resignation from Hirose, urging her to be accountable for the case.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]