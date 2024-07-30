Over 12,000 People in Japan Sent to Hospital in Week due to Heatstroke

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Over 12,000 people in Japan were sent to hospital due to heatstroke in the week that ended on Sunday, the largest weekly total since this year’s tally began on April 29, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.

As the country saw scorching weather, the number of people taken to hospital because of heatstroke jumped by 3,588 from the previous week to 12,666.

People aged 65 or older accounted for 7,279, or 57.5 percent, of the total. Twenty-three people died, and those with severe symptoms who require hospitalization for three weeks or more amounted to 334.

Most of the heatstroke sufferers, or 4,928 people, fell ill at home.

