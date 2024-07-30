JR East to Use Fuel Cell Trucks for Tokyo Redevelopment Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Tuesday that it will use hydrogen fuel cell trucks to transport items to Tokyo's Takanawa Gateway City district it is developing.

The company will initially introduce two fuel cell trucks for delivery for the urban redevelopment project in Minato Ward, which covers an area of about 10 hectares adjacent to Takanawa Gateway Station, in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Part of the project is set for completion in March 2025.

On Tuesday, JR East unveiled to the press the process of refueling a truck at a hydrogen station in the district.

The fuel cell truck has a loading capacity of about 3 tons and refrigeration and freezing functions. Items will be first assembled at a small logistics base in Ota Ward before being delivered to Takanawa Gateway City. This logistics system is expected to slash the number of vehicles entering the district.

JR East aims to deliver items efficiently by collecting and managing data, such as desired delivery time of tenant stores.

