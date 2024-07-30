Japan's Domestic Vehicle Production Falls 10 Pct in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Combined vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic makers dropped 10 pct in the first half of this year from a year earlier to 3.69 million units, data released by the companies showed Tuesday.

Daihatsu Motor Co. has suspended operations at some plants due to its vehicle testing fraud. Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. have halted production of some models due to their own testing scandals.

Daihatsu's domestic production plummeted by more than 60 pct. Toyota saw its production fall 8.2 pct and Mazda's output declined 11.4 pct. Production at Subaru Corp. shrank 8.4 pct and that at Nissan Motor Co. dipped 4.4 pct.

The eight makers' combined overseas production was down 3.3 pct at 8.16 million units. Overseas vehicle production at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. fell 13.8 pct, hit by a sales slump in Southeast Asia. Honda Motor Co. and Toyota also saw their overseas production drop.

Total global production fell 5.5 pct to 11.86 million units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]