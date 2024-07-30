ANA's Operating Profit Falls 30 Pct in 1st Quarter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that its consolidated operating profit fell 30.7 pct in its fiscal first quarter ended last month from a year before to 30.3 billion yen due to soaring fuel prices and swelling maintenance costs amid a weak yen.

Revenue increased 12.1 pct to 516.7 billion yen, hitting a record high for the April-June period.

International passenger service revenue climbed owing to vigorous demand from visitors to Japan and a recovery in demand for business trips from Japan to the United States and Europe. Revenue from domestic flights also rose.

ANA's net profit slid 19.5 pct to 24.7 billion yen.

Executive Vice President Kimihiro Nakahori told a news conference that the yen is "still even weaker than before," even if the dollar falls to 150 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]