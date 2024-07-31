Japan's Nagase Secures Back-to-Back Olympic Judo Golds

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 30 (Jiji Press)--Judoka Takanori Nagase successfully defended his Olympic title on Tuesday, bringing Japan a gold medal for the men's 81-kilogram category on the fifth day of the Paris Olympics.

Nagase, the only member out of the current Japanese men's judo squad to compete in three consecutive Olympics, secured his third Olympic medal, after a gold in the previous Tokyo Summer Olympics held in 2021 and bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Japanese judoka Miku Takaichi lost in the round of 16 in the women's 63-kg category.

In men's soccer, Japan defeated Israel 1-0 in its third group stage match. The Asian nation, which has already secured its ticket to the quarterfinals, wrapped up its group stage run undefeated.

Japan lost to host nation France in men's basketball 90-94, its second loss at the Paris Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]