S. Korea, Japan to Lead IPEF Efforts on Supply Chain Crisis Response

Washington, July 30 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday that South Korea and Japan have been picked to lead the activities of one of the three supply chain bodies set up under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, a U.S.-led new economic zone initiative.

The first ever meetings of the three councils were held on the day online, with South Korea being elected as chair and Japan as vice chair of the Crisis Response Network. The United States will chair the other two new bodies--the Supply Chain Council and the Labor Rights Advisory Board.

"To safeguard our supply chains from future global disruptions, whether it be a pandemic or natural disaster, we knew we needed to act swiftly and decisively," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

The three councils were set up based on a supply chain agreement under the IPEF framework that came into effect in February. IPEF is comprised of 14 countries including the United States and Japan,

The Supply Chain Council compiled a plan on diversifying supply sources of critical materials and improving logistics. If a crisis occurs, the council will share information with the Crisis Response Network to devise cooperation measures to tackle the situation.

