Japanese Nuclear Regulators to Hear from Operator over Reactor

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nuclear regulators said Wednesday that they plan to hear opinions from the president of the operator of the Tsuruga nuclear plant before making a final decision on whether to allow its No. 2 reactor to go back online.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority will hear from Mamoru Muramatsu, president of Japan Atomic Power Co., on Friday, according to its secretariat.

The hearing comes as Japan Atomic Power has called for the continuation of the regulatory screening after an NRA panel concluded Friday that the reactor in the central Japan prefecture of Fukui did not meet nuclear safety standards.

The standards do not allow important nuclear facilities such as reactor buildings to be built on active faults.

If the panel's finding is formally adopted, it will be the first time for a nuclear reactor to fail a screening since the NRA was launched in 2012 following the 2011 meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

