Russia Says Pact over Ex-Japanese Dwellers' Grave Visits Invalid

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Russia sees as invalid an agreement with Japan concluded in 1986 over visits to family graves on the Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands by former Japanese residents, according to Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki visiting Moscow.

A Russian official expressed the view in response to a request from Suzuki to resume early the program to allow visits to the graves on the islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan and the Habomais at the center of a decades-old bilateral territorial dispute.

Russia seized the four islands, collectively known in Japan as the Northern Territories, from the Asian nation in the closing days of World War II.

During his visit to the Russian capital, Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, held talks Tuesday with Russian officials including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, former Russian ambassador to Japan.

In September 2022, following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow unilaterally scrapped its agreement with Japan on a program allowing visa-free visits by Japanese people to the islands, in response to Japan's sanctions against Moscow.

