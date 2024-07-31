Japan's Nagase Regains Olympic Glory after 3 Yrs of Struggle

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 30 (Jiji Press)--After a struggle-filled three years, Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase made history with back-to-back Olympic golds in the men's 81-kilogram category at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

After defeating three-time world champion Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia in Tuesday's final with an eye-opening ippon, the 30-year-old judoka appeared tranquil, almost unmoved, as he was declared the Olympic champion. He then bowed deeply to the crowd and left the mat.

"This was the most amazing match (by Nagase) I've seen for the past three years," said Keiji Suzuki, head coach for the Japanese men's judo squad.

Tuesday's gold is Nagase's third Olympic medal in the category. He had clinched gold at the previous Tokyo Summer Games held in 2021 and bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

After standing on top of the Tokyo Olympic podium, Nagase struggled to show his worth as reigning Olympic champion, finishing third at both the 2022 and 2023 world championships.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]