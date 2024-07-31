Prices of 642 Food Products to Rise in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The prices of 642 food and beverage products from 195 major Japanese companies will rise in August, down 46.4 pct from a year before, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Wednesday.

The August price hikes will affect pancake mix and other flour products due to a surge in the prices of imported wheat, chocolate products and Chinese seasonings.

Three major milling companies will raise prices for some 230 of their products, including flour products from Thursday. Nippn Corp. will increase the price of a 1-kilogram soft flour product by 13 yen to 373 yen, while Showa Sangyo Co. will raise the price of a pancake mix product containing three 200-gram packs from 524 yen to 537 yen.

Teikoku Databank said that the prices of chocolate products will keep rising until autumn because of soaring cacao bean prices. The research firm expects that the monthly number of food items subject to price hikes will reach 2,000 in October for the first time in six months.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]