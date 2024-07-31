Japan Carries Over 11 T. Yen from FY 2023 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has carried over 11,063.2 billion yen from general-account budget funds for fiscal 2023 into fiscal 2024, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The carry-over from the year that ended in March this year resulted from delays in implementing public works projects and providing subsidies to cushion the impact of soaring prices. The figure fell from 17,952.8 billion yen in fiscal 2022.

Among the special accounts, that for foreign exchange funds had a surplus of 3,888.3 billion yen, highest since the fiscal 2007 surplus of 3,926.7 billion yen, chiefly reflecting higher investment gains amid the yen’s weakening and rising U.S. interest rates.

In fiscal 2023, general-account spending totaled 127,578.8 billion yen, down 4.8 trillion yen from fiscal 2022.

The amount of funds that became unnecessary reached 6,891 billion yen, leaving a surplus of 851.7 billion yen. The government plans to utilize half of the surplus to boost its defense spending.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]