Japan State Foreign Min. Meets with New Iranian Pres.

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese State Foreign Minister Yoshifumi Tsuge met with new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Tsuge voiced expectations for Iran to play a constructive role for peace and stability in the Middle East. Pezeshkian answered that Iran is prepared to cooperate with any country for that purpose.

Ahead of the meeting, Tsuge attended Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony.

