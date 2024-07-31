China Govt Protests Japan-U.S. Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it has lodged "solemn representations" over a joint statement issued by Japan and the United States in their "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense chiefs Sunday.

The ministry said that Liu Jinsong, director-general of the ministry's Asian Affairs Department, summoned Akira Yokochi, deputy chief of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, to voice grave concern and strong disapproval.

According to the Japanese Embassy, Yokochi explained Japan's position on various concerns regarding China.

In the Japan-U.S. statement, which was released for the two-plus-two meeting held in Tokyo, the two sides said that China's "foreign policy seeks to reshape the international order for its own benefit at the expense of others."

Liu on Wednesday claimed that the slander against China contradicted Japan-China efforts to forge a strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

