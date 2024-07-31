Toyota Given Corrective Order over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Wednesday ordered Toyota Motor Corp. to take corrective action over its fraudulent vehicle type approval tests.

Additional inappropriate practices have been discovered for seven Toyota models other than the seven that had already been announced by the leading automaker, according to the ministry.

Hirohisa Tsuruta, director-general of the ministry's Logistics and Road Transport Bureau, handed the corrective order to Toyota President Koji Sato on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the first time for Toyota to receive a corrective order from the ministry based on the road transport vehicle law.

Toyota became the fourth company to get such an order, after Hino Motors Ltd. in September 2022, Daihatsu Motor Co. in January this year and Toyota Industries Corp. the following month. All three are in the Toyota group.

