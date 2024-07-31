Japan Spends 5.5 T. Yen in Forex Intervention in June-July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan spent 5,534.8 billion yen in foreign exchange market interventions between June 27 and Monday, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The dollar plunged against the yen on the nights of July 11-12, prompting speculation that Japanese authorities conducted stealth yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions worth 5 trillion to 6 trillion yen in total.

Before the latest interventions, Japanese authorities stepped into foreign exchange markets in April-May to support the yen.

