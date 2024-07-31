BOJ Decides to Raise Policy Interest Rate to 0.25 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Wednesday decided to raise its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.25 pct from the previous range of around zero to 0.1 pct.

The BOJ Policy Board voted seven to two to make the additional rate hike decision, which came after the Japanese central bank terminated its negative interest rate policy in March, at a two-day policy-setting meeting that ended on the day.

In a statement released after the meeting, the BOJ said it "judged it appropriate to adjust the degree of monetary accommodation from the perspective of sustainable and stable achievement of the price stability target of 2 pct."

At the same time, the central bank said that "accommodative financial conditions will continue to firmly support economic activity" even after the change in the policy interest rate.

Also at the meeting, the Policy Board unanimously decided to gradually trim the monthly pace of its Japanese government bond purchases so that it will be about 3 trillion yen in January-March 2026, down from the conventional 6 trillion yen, effectively kicking off quantitative monetary tightening. The amount will be reduced by about 400 billion yen each quarter in principle. The BOJ will conduct an interim assessment of the bond tapering plan at its monetary policy meeting in June 2025, where it will also discuss its JGB buying policy from April 2026.

