Taro Kono Shifts from Anti-Nuclear Power Stance Ahead of LDP Race

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Taro Kono, Japan's digital transformation minister, has said he now believes that the country should facilitate the restart of idled nuclear power plants and promote research into nuclear fusion, in the face of a predicted rise in electricity demand.

His remarks, made Wednesday, mark a further shift from Kono's initial position of seeking no nuclear plants in the country, as he apparently hopes to gain broad support within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of its upcoming leadership election, expected in September.

Kono has already told LDP Vice President Taro Aso, head of an intraparty faction that Kono belongs to, of his eagerness to run in the party leadership race. However, his anti-nuclear stance has been criticized by veteran members of the Aso faction.

When Kono ran in the previous LDP leadership election in 2021, he indicated that he would accept the restart of nuclear plants for the time being. More recently, he has refrained from making aggressive comments on energy policy.

"The outlook for electricity demand is changing significantly," Kono told reporters in the city of Naka, Ibaraki Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday, citing the rapid spread of generative artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

