Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's latest decision to additionally raise its policy interest rate is a source of concern for the Japanese government.

If the BOJ continues to raise its policy rate target and upward pressure on the country's long-term interest rates increases as a result, the government would face a heavier burden of interest payments on its bonds. The balance of outstanding Japanese government bonds stands over 1,000 trillion yen.

To secure financial resources that would be used in times of emergencies such as natural disasters and events related to geopolitical risks, the government needs to speed up fiscal reconstruction through a review of its budget and spending cuts.

The BOJ at a policymaking meeting Wednesday decided to raise its unsecured overnight call rate target to about 0.25 pct from a range of around zero to 0.1 pct.

According to estimates announced by the Finance Ministry in April, the government's bond interest payments in fiscal 2033 would grow by 8.7 trillion yen to top 30 trillion yen if long-term interest rates rise by 1 percentage point from assumed levels. The total amount to be needed compares with some 7.9 trillion yen in defense outlays and about 6 trillion yen in public works spending planned under the state budget for fiscal 2024, which ends next March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]