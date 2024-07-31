Japan's Prince Hisahito Attends National High School Event

Newsfrom Japan

Gifu, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito attended the opening ceremony for a national high school culture festival along with his parents--Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko--in the city of Gifu on Wednesday.

This was the second official duty out of Tokyo for the only son of the couple, now a high school senior, after his attendance at the previous year's similar event, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

At the ceremony, Crown Prince Akishino expressed sympathy to participants from northeastern areas hit hard by heavy rain last week and told those from Noto Peninsula Earthquake-afflicted areas that he grieves deeply over the huge damage there.

"l hope you will fully show the results of your daily activities," he said.

When students including high schoolers from other countries, such as South Korea, performed the "Gujo Odori" traditional bon dance in Gifu Prefecture at the ceremony, the imperial family members followed the dancers' hand moves.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]