1st Settlement in Forced Sterilization Lawsuits Reached in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--A plaintiff in a damages lawsuit over forced sterilizations conducted under Japan's now-defunct eugenic protection law reached a settlement Wednesday with the government, the first such resolution among similar lawsuits filed across the country.

The settlement in the suit filed by Sumiko Nishi, 77, of Hino, Tokyo, was finalized in Tokyo District Court.

The move came after the Japanese Supreme Court's Grand Bench in early July found the law unconstitutional and acknowledged the government's liability. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has apologized to victims of forced sterilizations and said he will aim to reach settlements in pending suits.

Nishi, who has cerebral palsy, was subjected to sterilization without consent at around 14 years old. She filed a lawsuit against the government in September 2022 for damages of 30 million yen, citing severe mental anguish from the surgery.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]