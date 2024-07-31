Kishida Pledges Flexible Policy Management after Rate Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will manage economic policy flexibly, following the Bank of Japan's decision earlier in the day to raise short-term interest rates.

"Signs of the transition to a new growth-oriented economic stage are clear," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We will manage policy flexibly in line with economic and price trends, while focusing on the transition."

The central bank's decision "has the positive effect of increasing interest rates on citizens' deposits and savings, which are said to be in the scale of about 1,000 trillion yen," the prime minister said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that he hopes the BOJ will work with the government to steer monetary policy appropriately to achieve its 2 pct inflation goal.

Hayashi said that the government's judgment on whether Japan has exited deflation is "not linked with a change in monetary policy itself."

