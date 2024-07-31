JAL, ANA Post Lower Quarterly Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings Inc. both posted a decrease in consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter ended in June because of increasing fuel and personnel costs.

JAL’s revenue climbed 11.2 pct from a year before to 424 billion yen, the highest for the April-June period since the company went public again in 2012, as international passenger revenue grew thanks to an increasing number of visitors to Japan and a recovery in demand for business trips from Japan.

But JAL’s net profit plummeted 39.4 pct to 13.9 billion yen as personnel costs climbed after an increase in wages, while fuel costs ballooned on a weaker yen.

ANA’s revenue went up 12.1 pct to a record high of 516.7 billion yen, but its net profit declined 19.5 pct to 24.7 billion yen as maintenance costs grew after engine malfunctions.

