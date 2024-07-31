Nagasaki Not to Invite Israel to Aug. 9 Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said Wednesday that his southwestern Japan city will not invite the Israeli ambassador to Japan to an annual peace ceremony on Aug. 9 to mark the anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing.

The city is concerned that the ceremony may be disrupted by possible protests against Israel amid the war in Gaza, Suzuki told a press conference.

In June, Suzuki said that the city would not invite the representatives of Russia and Belarus to the ceremony for the third straight year over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hiroshima, another atomic bombed city in Japan, has invited Israel’s representative to its own peace ceremony on Aug. 6.

