Young Lawmaker Being Pushed as Potential LDP Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Some members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party hope that Takayuki Kobayashi, a relatively young former bureaucrat, will run in the party's leadership election expected to take place next month.

They believe that electing Kobayashi, 49, as LDP president will help convince voters to think that the party has been able to reform itself following its high-profile political funds scandal.

Kobayashi did not confirm or deny that he would run in the leadership race when he appeared on television late last month.

"I'm making efforts to take the helm of the country someday. I'm focusing on increasing my capability as a politician at the moment," he said.

He has been elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, four times and served in cabinet posts including economic security minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]