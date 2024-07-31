66 B. Yen Stolen in Social Media Fraud in Japan in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 31 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money stolen in investment fraud and romance scam cases linked to social media in Japan totaled some 66.02 billion yen in the first half of the year, exceeding the 45.5 billion yen marked in the whole of 2023, police data showed Wednesday.

There were 3,570 social media-linked investment fraud cases in the January-June period, with the damage totaling about 50.63 billion yen, according to the data from the National Police Agency. The data showed that some 15.39 billion yen was stolen in 1,498 romance scam cases.

Of the investment fraud cases, 51.6 pct involved advertisements on such social media platforms as Instagram and Facebook. In a majority of cases, imposters pretended to be celebrities, including noted analyst Takuro Morinaga and entrepreneur Takafumi Horie.

The average amount of damage in social media investment fraud and romance scam cases was over 14 million yen, much higher than that in special fraud cases, unrelated to social media, at some 2.6 million yen.

The amount of damage in social media investment fraud topped 100 million yen in 54 cases. The highest amount of damage was 800 million yen.

