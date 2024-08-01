Japan Men's Parental Leave Rate Hits Record High above 30 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of male employees in Japan who took parental leave in fiscal 2023, which ended in March, hit a record high of 30.1 pct, up sharply from 17.1 Pct in the previous year, according to a labor ministry survey.

The survey result, released on Wednesday, apparently reflected a system revision that obliges companies to check with male employees whether they want to take parental leave. The survey was conducted in October 2023 and received valid responses from 3,495 businesses with more than five employees.

Among male employees, those who took one month or more but less than three months of parental leave made up the largest group, at 28 pct, followed by those who took five days or more but less than two weeks, at 22 pct.

Meanwhile, the parental leave-taking rate for female employees exceeded 80 pct, with those who took six months or more accounting for more than 90 pct.

The government has set a target of raising the rate for men to 50 pct in 2025. A further system revision is slated for April 2025 to require companies with more than 300 employees to disclose their employees' parental leave-taking rates.

