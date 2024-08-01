Most of Japan's Major Power Firms Log Worse Earnings in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Most of Japan's 10 major power utilities saw their earnings deteriorate in April-June as electricity prices fell, according to their latest earnings reports.

Eight of the 10 companies logged lower net profits for the quarter, while another, Okinawa Electric Power Co., fell into the red.

The remaining one, Shikoku Electric Power Co., enjoyed a record net profit of 24 billion yen, more than double the year-before level, thanks to the resumption of nuclear plant operations.

Still, the company's president, Yoshihiro Miyamoto, said that the outlook for fuel prices is unclear due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and currency market movements.

Net profit dropped 40.1 pct to 115.7 billion yen at Kansai Electric Power Co., 48.7 pct to 36.6 billion yen at Kyushu Electric Power Co. and 41.9 pct to 79.2 billion yen at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

