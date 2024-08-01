Japan's Oka Clinches Gymnastics Gold, Murao Judo Silver in Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shinnosuke Oka clinched gold in the men's all-around gymnastics on the sixth day of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

With the day's feat, the 20-year-old has secured two gold medals in his maiden Olympic campaign so far, after claiming gold for Japan in the men's team event held on Monday.

Daiki Hashimoto, Oka's teammate of the gold-winning Japan squad and the all-around champion of the previous Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, ended the latest all-around event in sixth.

In judo, Japan's Sanshiro Murao grabbed silver in the men's 90-kilogram category.

For women's soccer, the Japanese team, nicknamed Nadeshiko Japan, won in its final group-stage match against Nigeria 3-1, securing a place in the quarterfinals.

