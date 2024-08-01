Toyota Posts Record April-June Revenue, Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its consolidated revenue and profits in April-June climbed to their highest levels for the fiscal first quarter, supported by a weaker yen and cost cuts.

Vehicle sales were sluggish in Japan because of testing scandals involving the Japanese automaker and subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. But sales in North America and Europe grew.

Toyota's operating profit surged 16.7 pct from a year earlier to 1,308.4 billion yen. The company's net profit rose 1.7 pct to 1,333.3 billion yen and its revenue climbed 12.2 pct to 11,837.8 billion yen.

The yen's depreciation helped to boost Toyota's operating profit by 370 billion yen.

Total vehicle sales, including those at subsidiaries, fell 4.2 pct to 2,636,000 units. But sales of hybrid vehicles were brisk in North America and Asia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]