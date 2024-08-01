New Star Born as Oka Wins All-Around Gymnastics at Paris Games

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, July 31 (Jiji Press)--A new star was born on Wednesday, after Shinnosuke Oka of Japan clinched gold in the men's all-around gymnastics event at the Paris Summer Olympics, his first-ever Games.

After confirming that he was the new Olympic champion, the 20-year-old celebrated with Daiki Hashimoto, who was also part of the Japan squad that clinched the men's team gold just two days before, and his coaches.

"I'm glad that I overcame my injuries," a jubilant Oka said.

Oka's main rivals in the all-around final were Hashimoto and Chinese gymnasts Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng, all of whom have stood atop an Olympic or world championship podium, or both, in the past. Hashimoto, in particular, went into the Paris Olympics as the gold medalist at the previous Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 and the 2022 and 2023 world champion.

Oka's rivals, however, made uncharacteristic errors during the final, with Zhang fumbling the landing of his floor routine and Hashimoto coming off the pommel horse.

