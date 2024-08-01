Cable Thefts from Solar Plants Top 9,000 in Japan since 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--There were 9,522 cases of metal cables being stolen from solar power plants in Japan between January last year and June this year, a National Police Agency survey showed Thursday.

The survey was the first to be conducted by the NPA on the situation, at a time when metal prices are rising.

The NPA is considering regulations to tackle the situation, as scrap metal buyers are not currently obliged to check the identity of sellers.

According to the survey, the number of metal cable thefts from solar power plants came to 5,361 in the whole of 2023 and 4,161 in the first half of 2024. About 90 pct of the cases occurred in the Kanto eastern region, including Ibaraki Prefecture with 2,802 cases, Tochigi Prefectures with 1,774 cases and Chiba Prefecture with 1,691 cases.

In such cases, police had identified 121 suspects as of the end of June, including 64 Cambodians and 45 Japanese. Cambodians and others are believed to be repeatedly conspiring to commit the crime.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]