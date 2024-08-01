Ex-MOF Official Kanda Named Special Adviser to Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Masato Kanda, who retired as Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs on Wednesday, was appointed special adviser to the Cabinet on Thursday, the government said the same day.

In his new post, Kanda, 59, will cover the fields of finance and international economy.

Noting that Kanda has abundant experience in these fields, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, said in a press conference, "We decided to ask him to give Prime Minister Fumio Kishida advice especially on recent developments in international finance."

At the Ministry of Finance, Kanda held senior positions such as deputy vice minister for policy planning and coordination and director-general of the International Bureau, before taking charge of foreign exchange and other policies as vice finance minister for international affairs for three years from July 2021.

