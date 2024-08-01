House Foods to Build Curry Factory in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--House Foods Group Inc. has said that it will build a factory for ready-made curry for restaurant use in the city of Fukushima.

The factory, which is planned to start operations in June 2026, will be the company's first production base in the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan.

House Foods will invest 6.8 billion yen in the plant.

The Japanese food maker established a new subsidiary to operate the factory, where about 100 people are expected to work.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]