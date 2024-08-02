Foil Team Wins Japan's 1st Ever Olympic Medal for Women's Fencing

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan clinched its first ever Olympic medal for women's fencing on Thursday, securing bronze in the team foil event at the Paris Olympics.

On the seventh day of the massive sporting event, the Japan team of Sera Azuma, Yuka Ueno, Karin Miyawaki and Komaki Kikuchi defeated Canada 33-32 to finish third.

In women's hockey, Japan claimed its first Olympic win in 12 years since the 2012 London Summer Olympics. At Thursday's group-stage match, Japan held onto its lead gained early in the game to win over host nation France 1-0.

In judo, Japan's Aaron Wolf, the gold medalist in the previous Tokyo Summer Olympic in 2021, and Rika Takayama failed to secure medals in the men's 100-kilogram and the women's 78-kilogram categories, respectively.

Satomi Suzuki, a London Olympic medalist who became the oldest Japanese swimmer ever to compete in an Olympics at the age of 33, finished fourth in the women's 200-meter breaststroke.

