Tokyo Stocks Slide as Yen Soars after BOJ, Fed Meetings

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Stocks tumbled on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday as the yen soared against other major currencies following the previous day's monetary policy meetings in Japan and the United States.

The Nikkei 225 average closed down 975.49 points, or 2.49 pct, from Wednesday at 38,126.33, and the broader TOPIX index slid 90.57 points, or 3.24 pct, to finish at 2,703.69.

The Nikkei lost more than 1,300 points at one point, with a wide range of stocks hit by heavy selling, especially export-oriented issues including automakers due to the yen's sharp rally.

The dollar temporarily plunged below 148.60 yen, hitting its lowest level in about four and a half months, amid speculation that the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States could narrow. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 149.85-85 yen, down from 150.91-93 yen at the same time the previous day.

The speculation grew after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted on Wednesday at the possibility of further interest rate hikes by the Japanese central bank after it decided to raise rates earlier in the day, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the same day local time that the Fed may cut interest rates in September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]