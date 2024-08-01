7-Eleven's Curry Bread Certified by Guinness World Records

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The curry bread of Japan's 7-Eleven convenience store chain has been certified by Guinness World Records as the most sold freshly made curry bread in volume in 2023, the chain's operator, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., said Thursday.

The bread, fried in store, logged 76,987,667 pieces sold.

The company launched the item in 2021. The product is cooked by wrapping curry roux made from more than 30 kinds of spices with dough coated with breadcrumbs exclusive for the bread and fried in store kitchens. It is sold for 160 yen apiece.

Seven-Eleven will hold discount sale of the bread from Wednesday to Aug. 11 to mark the Guinness recognition.

"We want people to rediscover our products through this recognition," a Seven-Eleven official said. The company plans to expand its lineup of food products cooked in store as they are in high demand.

