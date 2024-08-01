Mitsubishi to Join Nissan-Honda Camp on EVs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will join them in discussing a partnership on electric vehicles.

The three Japanese automakers will consider collaboration in electrification technology and software as they seek to be efficient enough to compete with foreign rivals.

In Japan, the trio will become a rival to a group led by Toyota Motor Corp. in electric vehicle development.

Nissan and Honda also said that they have agreed to conduct joint research on software-defined vehicle technology in which a software update boosts vehicle performance. They hope to complete basic research in about a year and commercialize the technology by 2030.

The two automakers also reached a basic agreement to standardize the specifications of motors for driving equipment that integrates batteries and motors. They will also consider supplementing each other with gasoline-powered vehicles and electric vehicles for sale globally.

