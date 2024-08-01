Japan, India Eye 2-Plus-2 Security Talks in Late Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian governments are planning to hold a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in India in late August, possibly on Aug. 20, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

At the meeting, the two governments are expected to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening their security and economic cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

This will be the third two-plus-two meeting between Japan and India, and the first since the September 2022 meeting in Tokyo.

The upcoming meeting will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and their Indian counterparts, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The ministers are expected to discuss joint exercises between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military and bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation, as well as cybersecurity, climate change and maritime security.

