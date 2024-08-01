AGC to Log Record Net Loss of 95 B. Yen for 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--AGC Inc. said Thursday the Japanese glass giant is expected to incur a record group net loss of 95 billion yen for the current business year through December.

Its predecessor, Asahi Glass Co., had not logged such a huge loss, the company added.

The sharp deterioration in the bottom line can be traced to an impairment loss of 119.2 billion yen in January-June caused by slumping demand for AGC's business to support drug discovery and production by biotechnology startups as a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO.

The "COVID-19 boom" in the drug industry has ended and funds inflows into client startups have diminished, the company said.

At an online press conference, AGC President Yoshinori Hirai showed intention to reduce CDMO-linked jobs, saying, "I'm going to put (his company) back on a growth path through structural reorganization."

