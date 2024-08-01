Daily Jakarta Shimbun Halts Publication

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Daily Jakarta Shimbun, the only Japanese-language newspaper in Indonesia, tentatively suspended publication on Thursday.

First issued in November 1998, the newspaper has some 4,000 subscribers. Its electronic edition will continue to provide news for the time being.

In an announcement in the paper, owner Ryuji Nakamura attributed the suspension to a lack of manpower in the newsroom, vowing to make structural reorganization efforts for republication.

Many Japanese-language papers are suspending or ceasing publication due to intense completion with online rivals and advertising revenue falls triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Overseas Japanese Press Association, the Peru Shimpo and the Brasil Nippou are the only remaining member dailies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]