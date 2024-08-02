Japan July Average Temperature Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The average temperature in Japan this July was the highest for the month since records began in 1898, due chiefly to the effects of a high-pressure system in the Pacific, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The deviation from the 30-year average was plus 2.16 degrees Celsius, larger than the previous record of plus 1.91 degrees, set last July.

By region, the deviation was plus 2.6 degrees in northern Japan, plus 2.3 degrees in eastern Japan, plus 1.8 degrees in western Japan and plus 1.3 degrees in the Okinawa-Amami southwestern region.

The July average temperature was the highest on record at 62 of about 150 observation points across the country.

The average temperature was 22.9 degrees in the northern city of Obihiro, Hokkaido, 4.0 degrees higher than the average year, 29.3 degrees in the central city of Shizuoka, 3.2 degrees higher, and 28.7 degrees in central Tokyo, 3.0 degrees higher.

